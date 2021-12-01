WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station are partnering to give back to those in need this holiday season. The 31st Annual West Hollywood Toy and Food Drive will be accepting monetary donations until Friday, December 17, with the goal of providing nearly 1,000 families with toys and holiday gift cards. Donations may be made online at www.weho.org/holidaydrive. New users must create an account and click on the Donations tab to make a contribution; existing users may simply login to start the donation process.

“For more than three decades, the generous contributions from our community have helped provide nearly 10,000 local families with a holiday meal, as well as toys for every child in the family,” said West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister. “Navigating through the darkness of a global pandemic has been difficult for so many, but the incredible people of the City of West Hollywood will help brighten the holidays for families in need through their donations. I wish you all a happy and safe holiday season.”

For 2021, the Toy and Food Drive will focus exclusively on the distribution of gift cards and toys. The cost to help one family is $80. Gift cards to retailers such as Pavilions, Ralphs, Trader Joe’s, or Target allow families to purchase items they need. Sometimes the toys distributed along with these gift cards are the only toys these children receive.

For more details, contact the West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division at recreation@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.