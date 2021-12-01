WEST HOLLYWOOD—The upcoming regular meeting of the West Hollywood City Council will take place on Monday, December 6, at 6 p.m. as a teleconference meeting out of an abundance of caution due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

Details about the meeting, including a link to the agenda packet and viewing information, will be posted at www.weho.org/councilagendas. The meeting agenda contains information about how to view the meeting, how to provide written correspondence or e-comments, and how to provide public comment by phone.

All community members may view meetings by livestream by visiting the city’s website at www.weho.org/wehotv. City Council meetings are also livestreamed as a courtesy on the City’s YouTube channel; on streaming services such as AndroidTV, AppleTV, FireTV, and Roku; and through broadcast on Spectrum Channel 10 in the City of West Hollywood.

Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on city council meeting agenda items are asked to do so in the following ways:

-To participate by providing an e-Comment: Members of the public who wish to comment on matters before the City Council should visit www.weho.org/wehotv, scroll down to the December 6, 2021 City Council Agenda, click “E-Comment”, and select the agenda items that they wish to provide E-Comments.

-To participate by phone: Members of the public are encouraged to email Melissa Crowder, West Hollywood City Clerk, at mcrowder@weho.org in advance of the City Council meeting to which you wish to be added to the public speaker list. Please include your name, the phone number from which you will be calling, and which item you would like to speak on. Dial-in instructions for each meeting will be provided in the Council Agenda for that meeting, posted at www.weho.org/councilagendas. Comments from members of the public are typically limited to two minutes per speaker, unless otherwise indicated by the Mayor or City Clerk.