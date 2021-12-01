WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau are investigating allegations(s) of domestic violence and sexual assault involving Brian Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson in the entertainment industry.

The reported incidents transpired between 2009 and 2011 when Warner lived in West Hollywood. On November 29, at 7 a.m., detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau served a search warrant at Warner’s area home as part of the on-going investigation.

He was not home at the time of the warrant service. During the search, detectives seized items such as media storage devices. No additional details about the case are being released by authorities at this time. This investigation remains active.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Special Victims Bureau is tasked with investigating the sexual and physical abuse of children and felonious sexual assaults involving adult victims.

Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.