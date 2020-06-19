HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the Class of 2021 Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, June 18, will include Nick Cannon, Kelly Clarkson, Shia LeBoeuf, Zac Efron, and Missy Elliott.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on the Walk of Fame’s Facebook page via a June 18 live stream hosted by the Chair of the Walk of Fame selection panel, Ellen K, and President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Rana Ghadban.

The Walk of Fame Class of 2021 honorees are chosen from five categories: Television, Recording, Live Theatre/Life Performance, and Radio. The honorees were selected after an online submission process open to all that ended March 29.

From the pool of nominees, the Walk of Fame Committee selects around 30 recipients to receive a star. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Los Angeles Board of Public Works Department must also approve the honorees before star installation.

“The Walk of Fame selection panel is pleased to announce 35 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” said Ellen K.

The 35 honorees in the five categories are as follows:

For the category of Motion Picture: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, and Naomi Watts. Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal will receive a double star.

For the category of Television: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater.

For the category of Recording: The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, Trisha Yearwood and Charlie Parker (posthumous).

For the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance: Sarah Brightman, Luciano Pavarotti (posthumous), and August Wilson (posthumous).

For the category Radio: Big Boy.

“The panel has done an exemplary job in choosing very talented people. We can’t wait to see each and every honoree’s face as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history as we unveil their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” said Ellen K.

The Walk of Fame website writes the criteria for a celebrity to receive a star include, “professional achievement, longevity in the category of five years or more, contributions to the community and the guarantee that the celebrity will attend the dedication ceremony if selected.”

No star unveiling ceremonies dates have been announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hollywood Walk of Fame still plans to have unveiling ceremonies when permittable.