HOLLYWOOD—A woman and three children have been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, December 9.

The collision transpired around 5:50 p.m. at the 10900 block of West Oxnard Street and Vineland Avenue. One child around the age of five was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition while the adult female and two other children who are under age eight were sent to a hospital in moderate condition.

The driver did remain on the scene after the accident occurred to assist officers with the case.

It is currently unknown what led up to the incident.

The names of the three children and the woman have not been released to the public. It is unknown what their current condition is.