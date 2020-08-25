SANTA MONICA— A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of an individual responsible for starting fires at several Santa Monica businesses.

On May 31, around 3:20 p.m., one fire was started at Santa Monica Tobacco, located at 1434 Fourth Street. At around 3:40 p.m., another was started at REI, located at 402 Santa Monica Blvd.

These two incidents occurred during the civil unrest and looting following the death of George Floyd.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Santa Monica Police Department shared images of the suspect on Tuesday, August 25. They ask for the help of the public in identifying the suspect, a black female who has a tattoo of Africa on her left shoulder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Santa Monica Police Department Detective D. Chabot at 310.458.2201 Ext. 6679, Sergeant C. Green at 310.458.8414, or the Watch Commander at 310.458.2249.