CALIFORNIA—On March 26, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that on March 19, detectives from Commercial Crimes Division’s Cargo Theft Unit (CTU) arrested three suspects for 496 (A) PC: Receiving Stolen Property. All three suspects were booked at 77th Jail. Taken into custody were Vardan Vardanyan 47, Vagarshak Vardanyan, 36 and Samvel Pilovan, 34.

The LAPD reported that a total of 608 Bitcoin Mining Computers valued at $6.9 million were recovered during the arrests.

