UNITED STATES—Let’s be honest, even before 2020, many people had a lot of free time on their hands. Unfortunately, people often think they are too busy to spend their time wisely. The majority of the adult population spends almost two hours per day scrolling through social media platforms. On top of that, adults spend roughly four hours per day in front of the television.

This consumption of media is not only excessive, it is also harmful to mental and physical health. With the turn of the new year, you have the opportunity to spend time doing things that help you become the best version of yourself. In this article, we will share eight ways that you can effectively spend your free time in the coming year.

1. Continue Your Education

Even if you are not pursuing a degree, you can always continue learning. Whether you want to learn about wine or mathematics, there are many courses you can complete from the comfort of your home. This renewed education will benefit you personally and professionally. Check out nearby online learning opportunities offered by notable universities. Common courses people take in their adulthood include personal finance, grammar, foreign language, and psychology.

2. Get Outside

Whether it is the rainy season in Seattle or the summer heat in Palm Springs, your body needs to absorb Vitamin D and fresh air on a regular basis. When you are outside, your mind has a greater ability to focus. Think of unique ways to be outdoors. Make a fire, go for a walk, or eat outside on the patio. You will see a shift in your mindset and attitude after spending time outside.

3. Move Your Body

Although many adults say they are too busy to exercise, they spend four hours a day in front of the TV. If you do not want to cut down your television time, force yourself to do push-ups and squats while watching your favorite show. Other forms of exercise include cycling, weightlifting, yoga, running, swimming, and playing sports. No matter what type of exercise you prefer, prioritize movement on a weekly basis.

4. Spruce Up Your Cooking Skills

Rather than picking up fast-food again, amp up your cooking skills. Whether you love homemade pasta or robust salads, you can find recipes that the whole family can enjoy. Determine one afternoon per week that can be used for meal preparation. After that, you will have nourishing dishes that will last you the whole week.

5. Start a Supper Club

As we move into 2021, start a supper club with your friends. Due to COVID, it is important to limit the number of friends invited. Each month, plan a dinner that is centered around a specific theme. Rotate the individuals that are responsible for the main dishes, sides, desserts, and beverages. By doing this, you will be introduced to new recipes while spending time with the people that you love.

6. Find a Hobby

A hobby is an activity that you enjoy completing. From fishing to painting, cooking to running, the world is beaming with potential hobbies for you to explore. If you do not know your hobby, begin exploring various activities that sound fun to you. By doing something that you enjoy, you will alleviate stress and experience more joy on a daily basis.

7. Garden

Whether you live in an apartment with a skyline view or a large house on a farm, you can pick up gardening. Due to the wide variety of plants on the market, you can find low-maintenance seedlings that can thrive indoors and outdoors. From herbs to flowers, find seeds that you enjoy nourishing. Other things that you can grow include tomatoes, lemons, peppers, and onions.

8. Write Snail Mail

When you get a piece of snail mail, are you surprised? Do you enjoy opening the mail and seeing that someone has written a message directly to you? When you send someone a kind note, you spread joy across your community. Next time you are looking for an activity, write letters to people across the city. These letters can simply say “Hello” or “I hope you are doing well.” Although these letters are small, their message is impactful.

Summary

This year, there are better ways to spend your time than social media. Rather than falling into the social media trap, take the opportunity to do things that you truly enjoy. Rather than watching stories on the television, take the chance to write your own stories. By enjoying your life and maximizing your free time, you will experience joy each and every day.