LAUREL CANYON—On Saturday, January 23, the Bureau of Street Services also known as StreetsLA, issued a traffic advisory. The advisory will be for the maintenance of Laurel Canyon from Hollywood Boulevard to Mulholland Drive.

The City of Los Angeles, StreetsLA will be removing the hillside sloughage, during this process traffic may be affected. The public has been advised to use alternative routes, Coldwater Canyon or other alternatives.

Although traffic will be restricted the road will remain open during the scheduled business hours of Saturday between 6AM- 1:30PM.

“This process will make the area safer. Once a year StreetsLA will perform a clean up that will remove all the access dirt that falls off into the roads. The benefit from this will ultimately make the lanes wider” stated Brent Jones Bureau Of Street Services to Canyon News.

StreetsLA is apart of the Department of Public Works. Public Works is responsible for preserving, protecting, maintaining and the renewing of the city of LA streets along with the urban forest that surround the area. StreetsLA foresees the city’s streets, sidewalks, bike ways, trees and medians. The organization is committed to providing the area with high-quality, efficient, and equitable services to members of the community.

For those inquiring more information can be found on the company website at https://streetsla.lacity.org/ .