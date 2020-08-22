PORTLAND—Portland Police Bureau declared a riot as protesters gathered outside of North Precinct’s Bureau, and made 9 arrests on Friday night August 21.

At the Portland Protest, which has been continuing for more than 80 straight days, approximately 200 people began marching from Irving Park to police North Precinct, around 9:30 p.m. on August 21. Many of them wore wooden shields, helmets, eye protection, gas masks, and body armor, said police.

Police officers were hit by bottles, eggs, and green lasers were flashed toward their eyes. Although they tried to organize the demonstration, the crowd continued to attack police vehicles with softball-sized rocks, glass bottles, golf balls, ball bearings, metal railroad spikes, and plastic eggs filled with paint for almost three hours, said police. PPB made targeted arrests and prepared some crowd control munitions, including inert smoke canisters.

Even after the police warned the crowd to keep the demonstration peaceful, some hit at least two officers with rocks by using lacrosse sticks, to launch rocks a greater distance. A window in a van parked in front of Boys and Girls Club was broken by what is believed to be a golf ball, according to the police.

One person deflated another police vehicle tire, then lit a fire in the middle of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Plastic recycling bins, newspaper boxes, and various other debris were thrown at the fire, said police.

At 1:07 a.m., the PPB sound truck declared an unlawful assembly and warned the crowd to disperse to the south, due to the continuous criminal acts. Soon after officers tried to move the crowd, they were pelted with objects including rocks, said police. At 1:10 a.m., a riot was declared, and police said “All persons near NE Emerson St and NE MLK Blvd must disperse by traveling to the SOUTH. You are ordered to disperse immediately.”

Officers eventually moved most of the crowd, and one of the remaining was shot with a non-fatal round after he was seen throwing rocks at officers, said police. Afterward, he received medical treatment and was arrested.

According to KGW8, protesters were calling for the total abolition of police and prisons.

9 people at the age from 18 to 46 were arrested with the charge of Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Riot and etc, according to PPB’s news release.