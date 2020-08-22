UNITED STATES−One of the individuals that have been often referred to by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) as a victim of police brutality was never seen by police before she succumbed to her injuries on March 13, 2020.

News reports indicate that Breonna Taylor, 26, was “gunned down” by a Louisville, Kentucky Police officers in her home when police executed a search warrant. Some indicated that the police raid took place without a warrant while other reports suggested that Louisville Police were at the wrong house altogether, calling it an “unwarranted raid for a subject who was already in custody.

Taylor, who was employed by Louisville Metro Emergency services worked as an EMT for two area hospitals. Her boyfriend, 27, was to start a new career with the postal service.

BLM protestors marched and spray painted her name on federal buildings across the U.S. citing the injustice of the death of Taylor gunned down in her home because of the color of her skin.

YouTube video footage indicates that Kenneth Walker was arrested for the attempted murder of a police officer. Multiple reporters who spoke to the boyfriend’s father relayed that his son Kenneth was not a drug dealer and was only trying to protect his girlfriend.

The case is being investigated by the FBI. The officers are being blamed by Democratic political leaders such as Michelle Obama spoke who of Breonna Harris at the DNC saying that Taylor was murdered. Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, and Protestors are calling for something to be done.

The Police officers did have a warrant for Kenneth Walker who the police had reason to believe was dealing drugs.

Kenneth Walker opened fire first, shooting and injuring officer, John Mattingly, who required surgery. Taylor was not gunned down and shot in her bed. She was shot in the crossfire.

California Senator Kamala Harris and Lucy McBath of Georgia requested an investigation of any pattern or practice of constitutional violations of the Louisville Police Department. What is called, No-Knock search warrants are reportedly being banned. Kamala Harris also stated that she too would be sending the police around. She would be sending them to collect guns. “You would give up your guns or go to jail,” said Harris.

On Tuesday, May 26 Judge Olu Stevens signed orders releasing Walker from home incarceration.