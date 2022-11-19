LOS ANGELES COUNTY—On November 15, a 9-year-old boy, and a 25-year-old woman were stabbed. It happened inside Target at FIGat7th in downtown Los Angeles in the financial district.

Reports indicate that a man, approximately 40 years old, grabbed a large kitchen knife off the display rack at Target, and told the little boy, “I am going to kill you.” The child tried to run away. The suspect stabbed the little boy in the back, injuring his shoulder. Another woman who was stabbed was found near the entryway of Target covered in blood.



According to LAPD Police Chief, Michael Moore, there is no indication that the two stabbing victims are related to one another. “The boy was at the store with his mother, who was not present at the time of the attack,” Moore added. Moore reported that “good Samaritans intervened in both cases, pulling the victims to safety.”



Reports indicate that this violent incident was totally unprovoked. The security guard employed by Target initially attempted to ward off the suspect with his baton to no avail. The attacker did not relent until he was fatally shot by the security guard.



There was one other injury reported. The injury was caused by what a bystander called, “a stampede.” The final victim was trampled during the mass exodus of customers leaving the store.



The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the cause of the incident. Anyone with more information is encouraged to LAPD.



