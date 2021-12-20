CALIFORNIA—On Thursday, December 16, California Congressman Alan Lowenthal, 80, made an announcement to his constituents that he would not be seeking another term in 2022.

“It is time to pass the baton. It is time to rest and surround myself with the benefits of a life well lived and earned honorably in the service of my fellow citizens. It has been a distinct honor and a true privilege to serve you and all of the people of Los Angeles and Orange Counties during my time in Congress,” Lowenthal told his colleagues.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, 81, stated:

“Whether lecturing at CSU Long Beach or serving on the City Council, leading in Sacramento or legislating in Washington, Congressman Alan Lowenthal has devoted his entire life to protecting our planet and lifting up his beloved southern California community.”

His biography on his website states that prior to his work as the State Representative for California her served on the Long Beach City Council and Sacramento City Council.

Lowenthal was first elected to represent California’s 47th District in 2012. He was then re-elected in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020.

Twelve Democrats and five Republicans from the House of Representatives are retiring including: Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ), Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Jackie Speier (D-CA), David Nunes (R-CA), Cheri Bustos (D-IL), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Jonathan Yarmout (D-KY), Tom Reed (R-NY), G.K. Butterfield (D-NC), Anthony Gonzales (R-OH), Peter Defazio (D-OR), Michael Doyle (D-PA), Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX), Filemon Vela (D-TX), Kevin Brady (R-TX), and Ron Kind (D-WI).

According to a December 6 report on Ballotpedia, Lowenthal is among 38 members of 38 members ofCongress not seeking another term.

Among the 38 are six U. S. Senators including: Richard Burr (R-NC), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Rob Portman (R-OH), Richard Shelby (R-AL), and Pat Toomey (R-PA).

Eight members of the House, four Republicans and four Democrats are seeking U.S. Senate seats include: Mo Brooks (R-AL), Val Demings (D-FL), Vicky Harzler (R-MO), Billy Long (R-MO), Budd Long (R-NC), Tim Ryan (D-OH), Conor Lamb (D-PA), and Peter Welch (D-VT).

All 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 34 out of 100 U.S. Senate seats will be up for grabs during the November 8, 2022 General Election.