SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department reported on Friday, December 17 in a press release to Canyon News that several suspects connected to vandalism throughout the city have been arrested.

On December 15, officers from the SMPD were dispatched at around 12:04 a.m. to the region of 3rd and Arizona about a group of males who were walking through the 3rd Street Promenade while uprooting city-owned trees, damaging and breaking holiday decorations, as well as fencing belonging to a business. Officers located and detained five male subjects. The promenade security cameras captured their actions.

The cost of damages is estimated to be approximately $5,000.00. The following males, all from Los Angeles, were arrested and booked for Felony Vandalism – 594(B)(1) PC:

Shane Thomas Barry, 21

Zachary Lawrence, 21

William Ian Lawrence, 21

Aiden Metzner, 22

Mark Andrew Sapper, 21

Anyone with additional details about the incident can contact Detective Amersfoort at 310-458-8944 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.