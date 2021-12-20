SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department reported on Friday, December 17 in a press release to Canyon News that several suspects connected to vandalism throughout the city have been arrested.
On December 15, officers from the SMPD were dispatched at around 12:04 a.m. to the region of 3rd and Arizona about a group of males who were walking through the 3rd Street Promenade while uprooting city-owned trees, damaging and breaking holiday decorations, as well as fencing belonging to a business. Officers located and detained five male subjects. The promenade security cameras captured their actions.
The cost of damages is estimated to be approximately $5,000.00. The following males, all from Los Angeles, were arrested and booked for Felony Vandalism – 594(B)(1) PC:
- Shane Thomas Barry, 21
- Zachary Lawrence, 21
- William Ian Lawrence, 21
- Aiden Metzner, 22
- Mark Andrew Sapper, 21
Anyone with additional details about the incident can contact Detective Amersfoort at 310-458-8944 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.