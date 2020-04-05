STUDIO CITY- One person was killed in a traffic accident that occurred on the 101 NB freeway just south of the 170 freeway on April 2.

At 9:29 A.M., LAFD responded to a traffic collision involving a trash truck. Upon arrival they realized one individual had fatal injuries and could not be saved. A physical rescue operation for the recovery of the body was conducted.

Due to the fatality, a multi-lane closure was put into place. Information was not available regarding the victim’s age, gender, or name. No other injuries were reported.