LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department, West Bureau Homicide announced the filing of charges on the suspect responsible for the murder of a couple at their Venice home. The LAPD reported on April 15, around 4:50 p.m., Pacific Division officers responded to the call of a death investigation in the 1100 block of Berkeley Drive and discovered two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

West Bureau Homicide responded and conducted a death investigation. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Brandon Neal, a resident of Venice, and 31-year-old Courtney Johnson, a visitor.

On May 19, LAPD Southeast Division officers were involved in a pursuit that resulted in the arrest of Abelardo Bon, 28, of Los Angeles, for Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Peace Officer. West Bureau Homicide detectives determined that Bon was the suspect involved in the double murder.

On July 12, the case against Bon was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, who filed two counts of 187 Penal Code Section- Murder against Bon. Though the motive for the killings is still undetermined, authorities do not believe the murders to be a random incident.

Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact West Bureau Homicide at (213)-382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.