It’s not rare to find people who live thousands of miles away from their families. Such people move to other countries for work, education, or personal growth. Being far from family creates a sense of homesickness. You miss sharing daily events with your loved ones; you miss joint meals on special occasions like birthdays; you miss Sunday morning breakfasts; you miss random weekends or evenings spent together. In time, people realize that supporting their families from a distance requires a lot of effort, good communication, and suitable tools.

Staying connected to family members is not just a matter of occasional calls over the weekend. It requires an ongoing effort to find ways to keep in touch. In other words, to create a sense of belonging, we have to make an effort to be present.

Even though there are thousands of miles of ocean between you and your loved ones, you can support your family members. It’s not easy, but it’s really worth it. The most important thing, as I mentioned before, is to make your presence felt even when you are thousands of miles away from your family.

This means that you have to work very hard at staying connected to your family and finding ways to support them even from a faraway place. I will describe how I manage to support my family members and stay connected to them.

Navigating the Financial Reality of Supporting Home

Many residents abroad also take on the responsibility of financially supporting their families back home. This may involve contributing to household expenses, paying for a sibling’s education, dealing with unexpected medical expenses, or supporting parents in their retirement.

Whether it’s a regular payment or an occasional donation, financial support of family members is a common aspect of life for many residents abroad.

But moving money internationally can often feel complicated and stressful.

Sending money abroad to support family and friends across the globe can be expensive due to Transfer Fees and processing times. Understanding the Costs of International Money Transfer and choosing the best money transfer service to send money abroad online will save you from hidden charges and save you lots of time.

For instance, if you are located in North America, learning how to send money to India from the USA efficiently can make a significant difference in keeping transfer fees low. Once you have found a cost-effective and efficient service, it can also give you peace of mind when transferring money abroad online. Sending money abroad can be quick and inexpensive if you choose the right online money transfer service.

By spreading out scheduled money transfers over time, instead of sending it all in one payment, you can greatly relieve pressure and some of the anxiety and stress of being away from your family while at work. In addition, with clear and open communication and full, mutual, and reciprocal understanding of both of your financial needs and expectations, the finances of supporting your family from abroad can be made and kept as positive as possible.

Creating Shared Moments Despite Time Zones

Money to support a family is only one aspect to consider when living abroad. Even more important are emotional support and maintaining a relationship with family and friends. There are enough challenges when a couple has a different time zone, but when an entire family is spread out all over the world, it can be quite a challenge to keep up a relationship. To share a life when your schedules are completely inverted, you need to build up simple rituals.

One of the best ways to bridge the gap is by building simple, repeatable rituals.

These are the little rituals that we build into our daily lives. This could be recording a daily voice note whilst walking to work. It could be a weekly video call where you have lunch with your family and then share photos of your daily life with them. This way, your family feels included in your daily life.

Another way to show love and support while we are abroad is by sending unexpected care packages and by arranging for local deliveries. Purchasing treats, books, and even flowers from local shops near our families’ homes can be a great way to let them know that we are thinking of them. It is a tangible connection to us, even though we are far away and busy with work during the week.

Planning Meaningful Visits

And then there are the occasional home visits- hometreks- that can be exhausting and require a lot of thought and planning. The trick, of course, is to find the right balance between seeing everyone and keeping to a reasonable schedule of events.

Rather, is it better to see everyone for an hour or to sit with a few people for a day?

To have meaningful visits with your family, it’s better to have an hour with every relative than to sit with a few of them for a day and then do nothing but sit around the house.

Cross-border support is a long-term endeavor. Managing responsibilities efficiently is of prime importance. Above all, it is very important to remain intentional about all emotional connections with Home.