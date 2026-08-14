LAS VEGAS—On Tuesday, August 11 thousands of Las Vegas Raiders fans and families watched the final training camp with a practice at Allegiant Stadium that was open to fans.

Fernando Mendoza was the main attraction, everyone in the Death Star got their first glimpse of what is the Future of Raider Nation. Judging by his performance, the future looks very bright in Sin City.

Featuring strong performance and connection on display between rookies like Fernando Mendoza and Malik Benson under the stadium lights. The No. 1 Draft pick had plenty of zip and precision on deep passes, and scanning the field in making quick decisions.

Fan Access featured the special open-to-the-public workout allowing Raider Nation a preview of the roster, autographs with player. Stars such as Maxx Crosby were thrilled to interact with the children.

Cultivating a deep love for the Raiders at a young age which will last a lifetime. “My children were so excited when the Raiders came to town- to finally have an NFL team of our own,” beamed Rosa Hernandez.

The Hernandez family decked out in Raiders garb received autographs and high fives from the happy players after the practice.

Rosa added her son Gabriel, in particular was adamant about, “having to see Fernando Mendoza no matter what,” she joked.

On the field, Malik Benson, the rookie wide receiver has been the talk of the town with an outstanding training camp thus far.

Playing with the first- or second-team offense, Benson has found ways to make plays. On top of that, he has developed a strong connection with quarterback Mendoza.

After all, the joy and enthusiasm of the final training camp, the real work started two nights later, as the pads were put on for the preseason opener. The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, August 13.

No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza threw a touchdown pass in his preseason debut for the Las Vegas Raiders in a 27-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Heisman Trophy winner led one touchdown drive for the Raiders (0-1) in four series — not including a kneel-down at the end of the first half — and finished 10 of 16 for 97 yards and a 6-yard TD pass to Jack Bech.

Mendoza will have an opportunity to display his brilliance, as a rookie, he will learn the finer points such as the playbook, as well as the hyper speed of the NFL.

Mendoza will start out the season as the backup quarterback behind the seasoned veteran Kirk Cousins.

Las Vegas’ Cousins was 5 of 6 for 50 yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mayer. Arizona’s Jacoby Brissett completed all five passes for 44 yards and a 7-yard TD to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Brissett and former Raider Gardner Minshew combined to go 15 of 15 for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to build a 21-14 lead. That string of completions extended 16 early in the second half before Minshew finally threw an incomplete pass on a rollout to the right.

It was an incredible experience combining football, fans and charity.

Tickets for Allegiant Stadium open practice were available for $5, and 100 percent of proceeds go to the Raiders Foundation, which supports military members and veterans, health and wellness initiatives and youth development efforts.