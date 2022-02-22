STUDIO CITY—Actress Jaida Benjamin, 27 was reported missing on Monday, February 21. The actress was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. A flyer about Jaida’s disappearance was release by her aunt on Twitter Monday. Jaida’s mother, Jocinda, also released the same flyer on her Instagram page to spread the word about Jaida’s disappearance.

“Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe,” Jocinda wrote via Instagram. Jaida is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and she weighs 115 pounds. She was seen wearing pink jogging shots, white sneakers and a purple crop top.

Jaida has appeared in a slew of TV series including Netflix’s “Family Reunion,” “Insecure,” “Mad About You,” “The Fosters” and “Liv and Maddie.” She also appeared in the films “Murder in the Vineyard,” “The Stepdaddy” and “Christmas with My Ex.”

Anyone with information on Jaida’s whereabouts is asked to contact her family at (310) 402-91941 or (704) 454-8423. Anyone with information about Jaida’s location is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.