GRIFFITH PARK—On Sunday, February 13, one person was injured during a multi-vehicle crash on Los Feliz Boulevard.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the Golden State Freeway. Officials stated that a truck jackknifed on the northbound side of the freeway, blocking two lanes.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Following preliminary investigations and cleanup, the surrounding area was reopened to traffic around 7:42 p.m. on Sunday.

The multi-vehicle crash is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.