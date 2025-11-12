HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, November 12, detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department Juvenile Division-Stuart House indicated they are asking the public for help in identifying more victims of sexual assault.

The LAPD reported on November 6, Josue Lopes (also known as David Lopez), 37, of Los Angeles, was arrested in the Westlake area. Lopes were identified as a suspect in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor female in the Hollywood region. He was taken into custody and booked for sexual assault (booking #7122917).

This is an ongoing investigation involving cooperation between detectives from the LAPD’s Juvenile Division-Stuart House Unit and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Sex Crime Unit. Detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims due to the brazen and serious nature of the assault.

Anyone with details about Lopes is asked to contact Detectives with the Juvenile Division-Stuart House at 424-259-7096. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.