WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, November 4, a man was caught on surveillance camera breaking into the mailboxes of an apartment complex on Kings Road near Fountain Avenue in West Hollywood.



Around 4 a.m., the suspect used a sharp object to pry open the mailboxes. Afterwards, he sat down on the front steps and began sorting through the envelopes.



Out of concern, the residents of this complex contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station. Several deputies were dispatched to take statements from residents.



The investigation into the identity of the mail thief is ongoing.



Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or the incident should contact the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850.