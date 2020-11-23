HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A 23 year-old woman died, and her two-year-old son sustained a head injury on Monday, November 10, following a vehicle collision off the Northbound 101 Freeway, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) press release.

The accident transpired at around 9:30 P.M. near the Santa Monica Boulevard exit in East Hollywood, officials stated.

An initial CHP investigation determined that the 23 year-old woman lost control while driving and crashed through a fence, slamming her car into a wall along the right hand side of the freeway. She subsequently collided into an embankment before her car stopped completely in the middle of the 4th freeway lane.

CHP officials determined Arin Pugh, a Los Angeles woman, as the victim in the crash. Emergency Paramedics pronounced her dead, after she was extricated from her vehicle, according to CHP.

Following the car-wreck, the two year-old boy was brought to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles sustaining a head injury.

The aunt of the victim, Alicia Carter, said in an interview with KTLA 5 that the toddler would be OK following the incident.

The precise cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the CHP at 213-744-2331.