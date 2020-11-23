PACIFIC PALISADES—Fire fighters knocked down a Pacific Palisades structure fire on Saturday, November 22, after an arduous 31-minute battle with “stubborn flames”, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) spokesman Brian Humphrey said in a press release.

At 8:40 P.M., the Ninth Battalion of the West Bureau LAFD responded to a call of a fire blazing off 17098 W Palisades Circle, and encountered the burning flames engulfing the larger part of a three story condominium.

LAFD personnel on scene engaged the inferno, as it swelled up from the chimney of the condominium into its attic, Humphrey stated.

By 09:02 P.M. a total of 31 LAFD Firefighters had been dispatched to the area to quell the flames.

After 31-minutes of relentless offensive, the 31 LAFD crew members were able to snuff out the “stubborn flames.”

By 09:11 P.M., the fire was declared totally “extinguished”, per Humphrey.

No injuries or further property damage were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.