HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) decisively contained and put down a 1-acre brush fire off a residential area of Elysian Park on Thursday, November 19, according to LAFD spokesman Margaret Stewart.

The brush fire ignited at 2:13PM, according to Stewart, at the 550 N Park Row Dr. of Elysian Park.

Firefighters attacked the blaze as it slowly swelled in medium brush, and enlarged to approximately 1 acre under low wind conditions.

Following a 31-minute firefight, 57 LAFD personnel had extinguished the fire by 02:44 P.M.

Subsequently, ground crews remained on scene for mop-up and the elimination of hot-spots.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.