HOLLYWOOD HILLS— On Saturday, May 6 Ricky Gervais’ Armageddon Tour will pay a visit to the Hollywood Bowl.

Ricky Gervais is a British actor, producer, documentary maker and stand up comedian. He stepped away from stand up comedy for seven years in the 2010s to focus on other projects.

This will be Ricky Gervais’ third stand up tour also being recorded as a Netflix Special since 2018. The British comedian has been active making multiple TV shows, movies and documentaries since “The Office” (UK version) premiered in 2001.

“The Office” (UK), “Extras” and “Derek” are all shows created by Gervais that ran for two seasons. Gervais explained to Deadline magazine “I have no desire to make TV for the sake of it. There’s enough of that. I want to polarize people. I want to open the paper the day after this goes out and I want 50 percent of people to say it’s the best thing I’ve seen and I want 50 percent of people to call for it to be cancelled.”

His newest show “Afterlife” broke his two season rule but Gervais has stated it will not run past its third season after it was released in 2022. The show follows a journalist for a local London newspaper dealing with the loss of his wife who died of breast cancer.

Gervais’ stand up material includes experiences from working in show business, interactions he has on Twitter and his life growing up in the London superb of Reading. He also contrasts the lack of wealth he had in the opening forty years of his life to his current lifestyle.

He has hosted the Golden Globe Awards five times between 2010 and 2020.

Tickets for the show are available using this link

