LOS ANGELES—Hilda Andrade is proudly announcing the launching of Alliance Preparedness Real Estate Solutions, #01317531 a California licensed real estate brokerage dedicated to helping communities protect what matters most, their families, homes, investment properties and peace of mind.

With over 20 years of success in the real estate industry, Ms. Andrade offers a unique blend of real estate market expertise, strategic negotiation, and deep community insight with every transaction. Ms. Andrade’s career was built on a foundation of trust, results, and a passion for helping individuals and families achieve their real estate goals, whether buying, selling, investing, or preparing for long-term property security.

Whether navigating the complexities of the housing market, mortgage loan qualification process or guiding real estate property owners through emergency disaster preparedness and recovery strategies, Ms. Andrade offers a full-spectrum approach grounded in professionalism, compassion, and integrity.

Are you prepared to protect your family, your home, your property investments in case of an emergency? Ms. Andrade believes real estate and preparedness go hand in hand. Alliance’s mission is to empower property owners, buyers, and local organizations with the knowledge they need to make resilient property decisions, before, during and after emergencies.

Ms. Andrade offers a wealth of experience in emergency management. Her work in disaster response and recovery has given her a profound understanding of risk mitigation, property resilience, and crisis planning. Her experience offers insights that are invaluable to clients seeking to safeguard their real estate investments.

They offer free educational webinars focused on community preparedness. By combining expert real estate guidance with practical emergency preparedness education, they are building prepared communities, one property at a time.

They also offer customized preparedness and recovery consulting services through Alliance Emergency Preparedness Partners. For nonprofit organizations, they provide specialized guidance to help demystify complex FEMA public assistance processes, including understanding and navigating mixed-use analysis, ensuring clarity, and compliance.

Feel free to visit their website HildaAndrade.com to search for your next property or to explore valuable resources on disaster preparedness by clicking on the “Resources” tab on their website.

“Building Prepared Communities, One Property at a Time. Be Proactive. Be Prepared. Be Protected.” – Hilda Andrade

If you would like real estate representation or just have questions, please email us at HildaAndradeCRE@gmail.com.