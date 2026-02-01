HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Friday, January 30, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a structure fire located on 3704 N. Barham Blvd. The fire was reported at 4:07 p.m. at a large, three-story, center hall condo complex with heavy smoke showing from one unit on the 2nd floor.

By 4:30 p.m. firefighters extinguished it in 23 minutes with no injuries reported. The primary search of the fire unit is clear with no occupants located.

Firefighters conducted ventilation operation to clear out the smoke in the hallway and the unit above. The additionally requested resources are being released. No further details about the incident has been disclosed to the public.