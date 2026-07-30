BEVERLY HILLS—Amber Rose, 42, is suing a members-only social club in Beverly Hills called Gravitas. Rose is a world-famous model, TV personality, and author who claims she sustained injuries at Gravitas during an incident that took place on New Year’s Eve in 2024. Gravitas is an exclusive, members-only dining and social club known for its celebrity clientele.

Rose claims that a large holiday ornament, suspended above her booth, detached and fell on her head, rendering her momentarily unconscious. She is seeking damages for medical care, rehabilitation, lost income, and pain and suffering. Rose filed the lawsuit in the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County.

Rose argues that the oversized ornament posed a significant safety risk due to improper design, and believes it should have had a secondary restraint to prevent it from falling. She claims to have sustained lasting injuries including a concussion, vertigo, memory and concentration issues, neck pain, headaches, and emotional distress.

Gravitas, along with its operator Moxie Restaurant Ventures and design company Celios Designs, are named as defendants in the suit. None of the parties have publicly commented on the situation.