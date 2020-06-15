STUDIO CITY—AMC Theaters will be reopening in mid-July after shutting its doors for three months in efforts to keep the public safe from the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Executive of AMC Entertainment Adam Aron said “a lot is still ‘fluid,'” during a phone call on Tuesday with the entertainment groups investors.

Adam Aron also stated that flare-ups of the coronavirus don’t unmake plans, and the industry is gearing up for a dramatic resumption of widespread business just in time for Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.” “Tenet” is scheduled for release on July 17. Disney’s “Mulan” is scheduled to be released on July 24th.

According to Representatives for AMC 10 theaters, they have opened theaters in Germany Norway, Spain, and Portugal. AMC Theaters in the United Kingdom are also scheduled to re-open in mid-July. Broadway will remain dark until further notice.

CDC Health authorities have advised that large indoor social gatherings can be a high-risk environment. Moviegoers are encouraged to follow health and safety guidelines when attending AMC cinemas.

Face-covering is mandatory, the social distancing of six feet apart is required if you are not in the same crowd and disposable seat covers are suggested for theaters to limit the spread COVID-19 but are not required. Keeping theater doors open during hours of operation is also recommended.

Drive-in theaters are coming back on the rise for moviegoers. Check your local entertainment guide for more information. For additional information on AMC theaters, visit https://www.amctheatres.com/ There is a list of theaters worldwide, as well as AMC On Demand for movie rental and purchase.