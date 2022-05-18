MALIBU—The city of Malibu is inviting the public to donate blood for the American Red Cross Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 15. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall in the Multipurpose Room that is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

“Giving blood saves lives, and the Red Cross reminds us that donated blood is needed every day all across America, and here in our own community,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “I encourage everyone in Malibu to join us at City Hall for this important effort.”

The city of Malibu noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donations and blood supplies decreased due to facility closures, stay-at-home orders and other impacts. Donated blood is still badly needed every day for surgeries, emergencies and regular medical procedures. Blood supplies are vital during major emergencies like earthquakes, hurricanes, shootings or terrorist attacks.

Facemasks are no longer required, but strongly recommended, while inside, in line with the updated Los Angeles County Health Officer Order.

Participants can register in advance at www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter “CityofMalibu” or call 800-733-2767. Those who donate should bring a photo ID, and drink plenty of water and eat well before and after giving blood.