MALIBU— Chief Executive Officer of Verily Life Sciences and geneticist Andrew Conrad purchased the Sundance Ranch in Malibu for the price of $10.5 million.

The equestrian property was previously owned by George Roy Hill, director of films such as “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”, and “The Sting.”

The original asking price for the home was $18 million, when the home was listed in 2018.

The ranch-style home offers unvarnished ceiling and structural beams with a large kitchen and with stainless appliances, according to Variety.

The two-parcel property sits on a total of 10.8 acres. The majority of the property sits on seven of the 10 acres which features a 14-stall barn, tack rooms, staff quarters, and a grooming station.

Additionally the property is home to a 10 stall barn with two full rooms and seven large turnouts. In addition, a 2,860-square-foot round pen with a hay storage area, a feeding room, and wash rack all come along with the property.

Inside the 2,139 square feet house are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, and parking spaces that can accommodate over 200 cars. Other lot features include: a large flagstone patio, a barbecue area, a pool, a zip line, a beach, and hiking trails including Escondido Falls and a trail that connects to the Backbone Trail.