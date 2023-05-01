BRENTWOOD— Angela Lansbury’s Brentwood Spanish style home at 635 North Bonhill sold on April 24. Lansbury purchased the home with husband Peter Shaw in 1985 for $925,000. It was the primary residence of the actress and her husband since she purchased the home. The home was listed for $4.495 million in early April.

“The approximately 3,700 sq. ft. home offers 4 bedrooms and 4 baths and is set on just under half-an-acre. The natural tones of the terracotta roof continue throughout the home with terracotta tile floors and vaulted wood ceilings. Skylights and large windows throughout the home provide an abundance of natural light to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere” stated partridgeestates.com in the homes listing.

London born Angela Lansbury is best known for playing amateur detective Jessica Fletcher in the murder mystery series “Murder, She Wrote.” The show ran for 12 seasons from 1984 to 1996 which had a total of 264 episodes. She won the Golden Globe Award For Best Actress four times. The show won the Golden Globe Award For Best Television Series twice.

Lansbury starred in plays and films prior to “Murder She Wrote.”

In 1991, she voiced Mrs. Potts in the Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast.”

Lansbury’s husband actor and producer Peter Shaw died as a result of a heart attack in 2003. He was 84.

“Neither she nor my father came from money, and they appreciated everything they had,” Lansbury’s daughter Deidre Shaw told the Wall Street Journal. “A lot of big stars these days, they forget. But they never did” Shaw also added.

Lansbury passed away in the home in October 2022 five days before her 97th birthday.