HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Actress Anna Kendrick has purchased Muse Drummer, Dominic Howard’s home.

The residence was built in 1958 and is almost 5,000 square feet. The home is in a secluded cul-de-sac and comes with a high-tech security system.

Ana Kendrick and Dominic Howard are not the only celebrities to own this estate. Back in 2008, actress Mia Kunis owned the home before she was married to Ashton Kutcher.

Due to the home’s location, Kendrick has famous neighbors including Swedish pop star Tove Lo.

The house is adorned with French oak floors, steel-trimmed glass doors, and panoramic views. It also has a vast backyard with a pool and spa, grassy patches of lawn, and a flagstone patio. The home also has a library/study with a bar and a corner fireplace.

Kendrick has starred in the films “Pitch Perfect,” “Pitch Perfect 2,” “Twilight,” “The Accountant” and received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in the drama “Up in the Air” alongside actor George Clooney in 2009.

