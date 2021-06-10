SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced in a press release on Monday, June 7 that the Annenberg Community Beach House begins its re-opening next week. We welcome the community back to the courtyard and splash pad starting June 15, stand up paddleboard rentals, and swim class registration for mid-July. In the City Manager’s Proposed FY 2021-23 Biennial Budget, the Beach House pool is scheduled to reopen in July.

“Next week we continue our re-opening of City facilities and community amenities with the first set of re-openings at the Annenberg Community Beach House,” said Acting Assistant City Manager Susan Cline. “Summer is more fun at the beach and the Beach House is a beloved place of respite and safe, family fun.”

Here is what the community can expect at the Beach House June 15:

-Courtyard reopens June 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

-Splash pad reopens June 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

-Stand up paddle board rentals available June 15 (during office hours)

-Complimentary beach wheelchair checkouts available June 15 (during office hours)

-Beach House Guest Services are onsite and assisting customers. Learn more at annenbergbeachhouse.com.

-Beach House Event Services are now providing tours, by appointment only, for private events. To learn more, -visit annenbergbeachhouse.com/events.

The city is alerting those visiting the facility that face masks and physical distancing are required. Members of the public should not come to the Beach House if experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or under a quarantine or isolation order. Public spaces will provide instructions for safe distancing, but the public’s support in being mindful of COVID-19 best practices, including frequently washing hands and using hand sanitizer, is appreciated.

The Annenberg Community Beach House is wheelchair accessible and ADA compliant. For disability-related accommodations, please call Guest Services at 310-458-4904.

The Annenberg Community Beach House at Santa Monica State Beach is operated by the city. The Beach House is the result of a generous gift from the Annenberg Foundation, at the direction of Wallis Annenberg, and in partnership with the city of Santa Monica and California State Parks. Additional funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.