NORTH HOLLYWOOD—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in a murder/kidnap and the victim of the kidnapping.

On June 6, around 2:25 p.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division received a radio call of a shooting investigation in the 11300 block of Hatteras Street in North Hollywood.

Their investigation revealed the suspect was involved in a dispute with his ex-girlfriend. During the dispute, a male victim attempted to intervene and was fatally shot by the suspect. The suspect forced his ex-girlfriend into a vehicle and fled the scene with her.

The victim of the fatal shooting has been identified as Roberto Fletes, 42, from North Hollywood.

Suspect 1 has been identified as Shane Winfield Rayment, 37, male, White, blonde hair, blue eyes, standing 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 235 pounds. Rayment was accompanied by four additional suspects.

Suspect 2 is described as a male, White, 30, long blond hair, blue eyes, standing 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans.

Suspects 3-5 are described as White females. All of the suspects fled with the kidnap victim in a green 4-door truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Gutierrez # 31494, or Secor # 38407, at 818-374-1923 or 818-374-1928. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go directly to www.lacrimestoppeers.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.