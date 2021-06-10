SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, June 8, the Santa Monica City Council announced they selected René Bobadilla to serve as Santa Monica’s Chief Executive. According to a press release, Bobadilla has significant experience running city organizations having held the city manager position in Montebello since June 2019 and Pico Rivera from 2014 -2018, Huntington Park from 2012 – 2014, and El Monte from 2010 – 2012.

“René is an experienced city manager whose more than decade of experience leading cities in eastern Los Angeles County will allow him to hit the ground running on our community priorities of a safe and clean Santa Monica, addressing homelessness, and an equitable and inclusive economic recovery,” said Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “René is an extremely affable and energetic leader who has a deep grasp of complex fiscal management and municipal operations. The Council very much looks forward to the community and the talented City team getting to know City Manager Bobadilla in the weeks and months to come.”

Bobadilla also served as the director of economic development and sustainability for the city of Commerce, background that will prove valuable as Santa Monica expedites communitywide recovery from the pandemic. Before becoming the city manager of El Monte, he served as that city’s public works director, including managing large capital projects. He spent 10 years as a civil engineer for Los Angeles County and worked as an engineer in the private sector.

He holds a Master of Public Administration from Villanova University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from California State Polytechnic University. He was born and raised in El Monte.

As City Manager, Bobadilla will oversee a total city budget of $705.5 million and a workforce of 1,923. City Manager Bobadilla’s contract, including start date and salary, will be negotiated, and will return to the Santa Monica City Council for approval.

The city council appointed Santa Monica’s former City Manager John Jalili as Interim City Manager. Jalili will transition into the role soon and will officially hold the post upon Interim City Manager Lane Dilg’s departure on June 24.