MALIBU—The city is partnering with Waste Management to host a free bulky item pickup on Saturday, November 5. Household bulky items are oversized items that do not fit into a solid waste bin such as a mattress or a sofa. Residents can donate gently-used items to charitable organizations or thrift shops. The city organizes the bulky item collection day for residents every year for those who are unable to donate their bulky items.

Individuals can schedule an appointment by contacting Waste Management’s Service Center at 800-675-1171 before 12 p.m. on Friday, November 4. The Service Center hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Universal Waste Systems customers may call 800-631-7016 for bulky item disposal options.

Indicate what items need to be collected so that the bulky item collection will be properly routed.

Place bulky items at curbside adjacent to your trash, recycling, and green waste bins before 6 a.m. on Saturday, November 5. The bulky items may be picked up by a different truck and driver than the normal waste hauling service. There is a maximum of seven items per household.

Acceptable items include household appliances, furniture, carpet, mattresses, stereos, electronics, and refrigerators.

Non-acceptable items include tires, household hazardous waste (paint, motor oil, batteries) spas, camper shells, cast-iron bathtubs or items requiring more than two persons to safety handle. Bulky items cannot exceed eight feet in length, four feet in width or weigh more than 150 pounds.

See upcoming environmental events and sign up to receive email or text messages about upcoming environmental events at www.MalibuCity.org/EnviroEvents.