BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills and its Community Services Department will hold the 49th bi-annual, fall Beverly Hills Art Show this weekend, October 15 and October 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the historic Beverly Gardens Park. This year’s event will run along four blocks of Santa Monica Boulevard, from Rodeo Drive to Rexford Drive.

The event will include regional and national artists, including 14 Beverly Hills residents, and 77 new artists. Other popular features returning this fall include the much-favored Beer & Wine Garden, food trucks, children’s activity booths and artist demonstrations.

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, will be scouting the show to appoint the Mayor’s Purchase Award, the most prestigious award given to an artist for installation at one of the city’s public spaces or facilities. The Mayor’s Purchase Award was established to show Beverly Hills’ commitment to the arts, artists and cultural community.

“This is the most INCREDIBLE time of year where our community comes together in our beautiful park to spend time outdoors enjoying amazing works of art, feeling inspired and re-energized,” said Mayor Lili Bosse. “I love our annual Art Show that brings vibrancy to our beloved community, businesses and City streets.”

The 2022 fall sponsors and media partners are: The Los Angeles Art Association, NoHo Arts District, LAArt Party, the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, and the Beverly Hills Conference and Visitor’s Bureau.

Convenient parking for the Art Show is located directly across from the show grounds and in surrounding public parking structures. A map to the public parking structures can be found at beverlyhills.org/parking.

Dana Beesen, Communications and Marketing Coordinator for BH indicated in an email to Canyon News that over 230 artists will be present, exhibiting their work in 11 different media, with some artists providing demonstrations.

For more details about the October 2022 Beverly Hills Art Show, visit beverlyhills.org/artshow or call (310) 285-6830.