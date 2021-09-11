MALIBU—The city of Malibu is partnering with Waste Management to host a free bulky item pickup on Saturday, September 18. Household bulky Items are oversized items that will not fit into an empty solid waste cart, such as a mattress or sofa. The city is asking residents to donate gently-used items to charitable organizations or thrift shops in order to reduce waste, but offers bulky item collection service to residents once every year.

To schedule an appointment call the Waste Management’s service center at (800) 675-1171, no later than 12 p.m. on Friday, September 17. Universal Waste Systems customers may call (800) 631-7016 for bulky item disposal options. Indicate the items that are to be collected so that on collection day they can be properly routed.

Place bulky items at the curbside adjacent to your trash, recycling, and green waste carts before 6 a.m. on September 18. A diﬀerent truck may collect bulky items and not be your regular driver.

-Maximum of seven items is allowed per household.

-Accepted and Non-Accepted Bulky Item Materials

-Accepted items include household appliances, furniture, carpet, mattresses, stereos, electronics and refrigerators.

Non-accepted items include tires, household hazardous waste (such as paint, oil, and batteries) spas, camper shells, cast iron bathtubs or items requiring more than two persons to safety handle. Bulky items cannot exceed eight feet in length, four feet in width or weigh more than 150 pounds.

