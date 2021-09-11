SANTA MONICA—Lt. Saul Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that an armed robber was arrested on Friday, September 10. The SMPD reported that at 12:35 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at La Condessa Restaurant located at 1519 Wilshire.

Information provided to the officers noted that a victim was carjacked by two suspects and driven around the block. One of the suspects was in possession of a handgun.

When officers arrived on scene, they spotted the suspects fleeing in another car at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle subsequently crashed at the intersection of 26th Street / Wilshire Blvd., and both suspects fled on foot. Officers quickly established a perimeter. SMPD coordinated a search with the assistance of officers from the Beverley Hills and Santa Monica College Police Departments, along with SMPD K9s and the Drone Team (UAS).

Officers with the Santa Monica Police Department located one of the suspects, Steve Bryan Brown, 21, from Anaheim, along with a Smith and Wesson loaded 9mm handgun. He was taken into custody without incident and subsequently booked for 211 PC –Robbery, 215(a) PC Carjacking, and 207(a) PC Kidnapping.

The following suspect remains at large:

Black Male approximately 25-30-years-old, standing 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing 150-185 pounds with dark clothing.

Anyone with additional details pertaining to this incident or the outstanding suspect is strongly encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8451 or the Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.