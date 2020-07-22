MALIBU—Sir Anthony Hopkins has sold his Malibu cliffside mansion for $10.5 million. The Academy Award-winning actor listed the house for $11.5 million property in February 2020 and sold it last week for a million under asking price. The selling price is over $6 million higher than the $3,795,000 Hopkins paid for the house in 2001.

The Cape-Cod style property is located on the Point Dume bluff and overlooks the Pacific Ocean with “awe-inspiring” views from every room, the listing notes.

The house survived both the 2018 Woolsey Fire, which burnt down nearby houses, and the 2019 mudslides.

The 4,010 square foot property has a main house with four bedrooms and bathrooms, with a separate one-bedroom guesthouse on the property. The main house has wood floors and a tiled kitchen that opens to a glass-enclosed breakfast nook.

The property offers a pool, spa, pool house, outdoor kitchen, and a barbecue area. The grass backyard offers views of both the beach below and the ocean, with trees that provide privacy. On clear days, Catalina Island is visible.

The house contains two fireplaces, a sauna in the master bedroom, two decks, and an atrium-like style roof.

The listing suggested an owner could, “renovate or build your dream home in this prime location.” After Hopkins moved in, he painted the exterior a pale yellow and added clay tiling to the roof.

Hopkins has been knighted by the Queen of England and won an Oscar, two Emmy’s, three BAFTA’s, and the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award. He is notably known for his role as Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Hopkins and his wife own three other properties in the Los Angeles area.