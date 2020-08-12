WEST HOLLYWOOD— On Monday, August 10 at 8 a.m., anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered at the Hollywood Temple Beth El/Iranian- American Jewish Center in West Hollywood.

Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the vandalism is believed to have occurred between August 7 and August 10.

An investigation is currently being conducted to determine what took place at the temple on the 1300 block of Crescent Heights Boulevard.

West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath condemned the event via Twitter: “This morning, I learned that vandalism w/a message of hate took place at #IAJC in @WeHoCity I condemn in the strongest terms acts of hate & anti-Semitism. There is no place for these kinds of attacks on members of our community or places of worship.”

No one has been arrested so far. More information will come as the investigation continues.

Anti-Semitism isn’t new to West Hollywood. On December 29, anti-Semitic remarks were written on a door of the new restaurant The Bayou WeHo. The message wrote “Hitler was RIGHT.”

Popular figures have also recently been called out for their anti-Semitic remarks, including actor Nick Cannon for anti-Semitic comments he made on his YouTube show “Cannon’s Class” and football player DeSean Jackson who shared anti-Semitic quotes attributed to Hitler on Instagram.