HOLLYWOOD—A man who worked as a manager for a Hollywood apartment complex is suing his former employer for retaliation alleging, he was terminated for exposing the landlord as the person behind a sex trafficking operation on Thursday, April 2.

Jarrie Grimmett’s suit against the Artiste Apartments located on Cherokee Avenue states that he was wrongfully terminated for repeatedly complaining to his supervisor about “dangerous and illegal activities” that took place at the property. Grimmett is also seeking unspecified damages for racial and sexual orientation discrimination he allegedly endured while employed at the apartments.

According to legal documents, the building owner was aware that prostitution was taking place on the premises and not only permitted such illegal activity, but actively recruited addicts who were enduring alcohol and drug rehabilitation while operating a sex trafficking operation from his properties.

During Grimmett’s employment his boss made discriminatory and harassing remarks about other Artiste workers. He referred to the calling company accountant as a homosexual pejorative, an African American worker as “the fat black woman” and another worker as “the dumb Asian bitch.” Grimmett states that the comments were offensive to him since he is African American and gay.

Before Grimmett’s termination, officials found pounds of marijuana, cocaine and other illegal substances on the property that were in a tenant’s possession. He urged his supervisor to evict the tenant, but the he refused and informed Grimmett that he regularly purchased drugs from that tenant in exchange for rent.

Throughout his employment Grimmett also often complained of the unsafe and hazardous conditions the employees at Artiste were working in. The roof at the employee break room was caving in, they had to use old and defective equipment and worked in other unsanitary working conditions which included a rat infestation. The infestation made its way into his office and other locations of the building.

Grimmett alleges that instead of taking the appropriate action to correct the conditions, his supervisor laughed and said the Artiste employees were “weak and were rats as well.”

Grimmett was fired about a week after making his final complaint. He was told he was not a good fit for the company. According to the suit, his final paycheck he was given was invalid because it was lacking an appropriate signature by an authorized person.