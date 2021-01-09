HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Friday 8, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an apartment structure fire. The fire took place at 1723 N Courtney Ave located in Hollywood Hills at approximately 6:48 AM.

The fire went on for roughly one hour and 56 minutes before being completely extinguished. It took a total of 46 firefighters to put out all the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

“Excessive storage both exterior and interior are hampering firefighters ability to access the remaining areas with fire,” the LAFD’s Margaret Stewart said in a statement. “Fire crews prevented the fire from damaging any exposed buildings.”

The LAFD Arson unit responded for the investigation. The crews remained throughout the area to respond to overhaul and the investigation. No Further details were given.

Canyon news has reached out to LAFD and was advised to see the alert release on the LAFD.org.alerts and was not given any further comments.