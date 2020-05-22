UNITED STATES—After the success of Michael Jordan’s docuseries, “The Last Dance,” a new series will feature Los Angeles Laker star LeBron James and newly acquired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady.

“Greatness Code,” which will premiere July 10 exclusively on Apple TV+ is being co-produced by “The Uninterrupted” and “Religion of Sports.” Both companies are LeBron’s and Brady’s digital platforms. Apple announced the series will be directed by Gotham Chopra, the same individual who worked with Brady on Facebook Watch’s, “Tom vs. Time.”

The first season is comprised of seven mini-episodes that dive into, “a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career.” As mentioned above, Brady and LeBron will both be featured in the first season. Also being showcased will be eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter Usain Bolt, U.S. women’s national soccer co-captain Alex Morgan, Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, Swimmer Katie Ledecky, and 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater.

The series will spotlight untold stories that made an individuals career. Fans and viewers will get a back-stage pass into some of the greatest moments in sports history. “Greatness Code” joins an already stacked Apple doc slate that includes, “Home”, “Visible”, and “Beastie Boys Story.”