WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city will open its application window for the 2023 Youth Scholarship Program on Monday, March 13. The program awards $2,000 to graduating high school students who are West Hollywood residents and who are pursuing a post-secondary education at an accredited college, university, or trade/vocational school. Students must have completed 150 verified hours of community service to be considered for the awards.

According to the city of West Hollywood website, the Youth Scholarship Program application period is available until Friday, May 12. The scholarship money can be used for any expense incurred in pursuing post-secondary education at an accredited college, university, or trade/vocational school.

To qualify for a youth scholarship, students must meet the following requirements:

Residency – Applicant is a West Hollywood resident at the time the scholarship application is submitted and awarded. Please visit www.weho.org/city-government/contact-us/map-of-weho for a map of West Hollywood.

Secondary Education – Applicant is a high school senior ready to graduate or an individual receiving a GED.

Post-Secondary Education – Applicant is planning to attend a college, university or trade/vocational school and has proof of acceptance to a post-secondary institution.

Community Service – Applicant has performed and provided verification of 150 hours of community service.

Additional details including application instructions and the application link are available by visiting www.weho.org/youthscholarship.

The Youth Scholarship Program is organized by the city, but scholarship funds come entirely from individual and community donations. West Hollywood awarded 40 youth scholarships since the program began. To support the program, West Hollywood is asking for donations from community members, organizations, and area businesses. Community members wishing to donate to the Youth Scholarship Program may do so at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/youthsco.

The city created the West Hollywood Youth Scholarship Program in 2007 and it is one of the first municipal government sponsored programs of its kind in the United States. The Youth Scholarship Program recognizes the importance of education to our community and encourages and supports local students interested in pursuing their education beyond high school.

For additional details contact West Hollywood’s Social Services Division at WeHoCares@weho.org or by calling (323) 848-6510. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.