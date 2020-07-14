CALIFORNIA — From Monday, July 13 at 8 a.m. through Friday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m., applications for the city of Los Angeles’ Emergency Renters Assistance Program will be open.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Subsidy Program was created amidst the coronavirus pandemic by LA City Council President Nury Martinez, the City Council, and HCIDLA to provide a temporary rent subsidy for tenants who couldn’t pay rent as a result of circumstances related to COVID-19. The program has allocated $103,000,000 for rent subsidy in Los Angeles and is anticipated to help 50,000 households.

To qualify for the program, the tenant must be a resident of the City of Los Angeles, provide a proof of tenancy, have an household annual income at or below 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) level prior to the COVID-19 crisis, and provide evidence of a loss of income due to COVID-19.

Circumstances that could lead to an inability to pay rent can include loss of income due to workplace closure or reduced hours, increased child care costs because schools are closed, medical costs for a household member with COVID-19, or loss of income due to government-ordered emergency measures.

Online applications can be found at hcidla.lacity.org. If the tenant does not have access to a computer, they can apply by phone at (844) 944-1868 where a representative will complete an online application on their behalf. The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. between July 13 and July 17 2020.

Applicants will be notified by email or phone if their application is selected. They will be asked to provide documentation evidence to prove their eligibility. A waitlist will be available for those who aren’t initially accepted in the program.