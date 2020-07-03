WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Architecture and Design Museum announced it would be closing its physical exhibit doors and reopening on a digital platform starting Wednesday, July 1.

The museum opened up in the Los Angeles’ Art District back in 2001 with the mission “to celebrate and promote an awareness of progressive architecture and design in everyday life.” The museum occupies a national landmark, the Bradbury Building which has been used as the backdrop in many films like “Chinatown.” Third-generation architect Stephen Kanner co-founded the museum.

Kanner held a lot of influence within LA’s design models as he resided on the Westwood Design Review Board.

The museum announced June 17 on their Instagram the news of them adapting to the effects of COVID-19 to better suit their visitors and respect safety guidelines:

“The A+D Museum is thrilled to announce an organizational restructure that reprioritizes our audience and impact through exploratory programming through digital platforms and short-term community-driven physical exhibitions and events to reach a more comprehensive, increasingly inclusive audience.”

The post went on to further state they wanted to bring their mission of showcasing the art of design on a global scale.

Their summer project is titled “The Future of Space,” with the all-digital platform can be accessed through their website and requires no form of sign-ins or payments to view.