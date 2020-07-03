LOS ANGELES—Under the influence of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Green New Deal, the non-profit City Plants continues to offer their free tree program despite the coronavirus pandemic as of Thursday, July 2.

Garcetti released his initiative on April 29, 2019 with plans to make Los Angeles greener including the goal of planting 90,000 new trees by 2021. It would offer the city 61 million square feet of shade. He ran his progressive plan with the tagline:

“Politicians in Washington don’t have to look across the aisle in Congress to know what a Green New Deal is — they can look across the country, to Los Angeles,” he said. “With flames on our hillsides and floods in our streets, cities cannot wait another moment to confront the climate crisis with everything we’ve got. L.A. is leading the charge, with a clear vision for protecting the environment and making our economy work for everyone.”

City Plants allows people to apply for free shade trees to be delivered to their doorstep to be planted either outside of their homes, apartment buildings, schools and businesses. Anyone is eligible as long as they live or own property in Los Angeles.

They offer an “Adopt a tree” option to spread support and appreciation for environmental sustainability.

People can apply through their website.